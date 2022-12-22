SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: What you need to know about gift cards, and China's COVID recovery

Published 22 December 2022 at 5:40pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
As the Christmas rush approaches, many people will opt for gift cards as present option, so what do you need to know about them? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Sally Tindall from RateCity for more; plus Raymond Chan from Morgans Financial Limited goes through the day on the markets, including why China will be a key theme for investors in 2023.

