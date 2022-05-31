SBS On The Money: What's tax deductible when working from home?

This time next month is the end of the financial year and now is the time to get your tax affairs in order, an with many working from home, there are warning to know what is and what isn’t deductible.
Published 31 May 2022 at 5:40pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Elinor Kasapidis from CPA Australia about tax deductions, plus the latest on the markets with Stuart Roberts from Stocks Down Under.
