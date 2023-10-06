Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: When will motorists benefit from sliding oil prices?
On the Money Source: Getty
Oil prices have slumped more than 10 per cent in about a week, so Rhayna Bosch speaks with Vivek Dhar from the Commonwealth Bank to find out exactly when motorists will benefit. Plus, the RBA says 1 in 20 variable rate home loan borrowers at at, or approaching mortgage stress. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses what that means with David Robertson from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, plus Tony Sycamore from IG Markets Securities Limited with the latest on the sharemarket.
Share