SBS On the Money: Why aren't you spending your super?

Source: SBS News
As the cost of living rises, a new report reveals some retirees are cutting back on their lifestyle instead of using their nest egg for its intended purpose: to help fund a comfortable retirement. Joint research by National Seniors Australia and fund manager Challenger found 23 per cent of respondents say they don't intend to draw their superannuation capital down in retirement, instead living off the income alone. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Aaron Minney from Challenger to find out what can be done about it, plus Credit Suisse's Mike Jenneke wraps up the day on the markets and reporting season.
Published 31 August 2022 at 6:02pm
