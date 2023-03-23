Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.
SBS On The Money: Why housing and construction costs are remaining high
Source: Getty, SBS
Brickworks CEO Lindsay Partridge warns that building costs will remain high because of a shortage of labour, especially electricians. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with him to find out more and how inflationary costs are being passed onto consumers. Plus, Tony Sycamore from IG Markets goes through the US Federal Reserve's decision to lift official interest rates there to 5%.
