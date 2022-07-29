SBS On the Money: Why officials are calling a US recession, when it may be in one

Published 29 July 2022 at 5:36pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
The US has experienced two quarters of negative economic growth, but officials are declaring it a recession. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Commonwealth Bank's Kristina Clifton to find out why, plus Marcus Bogdan from Blackmore Capital to find out how the market reacted; plus we take a look at the skills shortage in the housing construction industry with the HIA's Thomas Devitt.
