SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why officials are calling a US recession, when it may be in one

SBS On the Money

On the Money - Recession (SBS-Getty).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2022 at 5:36pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

The US has experienced two quarters of negative economic growth, but officials are declaring it a recession. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Commonwealth Bank's Kristina Clifton to find out why, plus Marcus Bogdan from Blackmore Capital to find out how the market reacted; plus we take a look at the skills shortage in the housing construction industry with the HIA's Thomas Devitt.

Published 29 July 2022 at 5:36pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - Inflation.jpg

SBS On the Money: Consumer prices surge to 21-year high

On the Money - Car sales.jpg

SBS On the Money: Used car prices start to decline

On the Money - Supermarket, grocery, shopping, IGA (SBS-AAP)_.jpg

SBS On the Money: Food prices soaring 10 per cent

OTM-Reserve Bank (AAP-SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why RBA may lift rates quickly to 3.35%