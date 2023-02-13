Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Why retailers will be further discounting
On the Money Source: SBS News
This is the start of a busy week with RBA Governor Philip Lowe set to speak publicly for the first time since mid-December, while jobs data in Australia and inflation numbers in the US are set to move the markets. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Matt Sherwood from Perpetual Limited for more; plus hear from JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart on why the retailer may be offering further discounts as eToro's Josh Gilbert on the company's profit numbers.
