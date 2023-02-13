SBS On the Money: Why retailers will be further discounting

OTM - Retail 1 (SBS).jpg

On the Money Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

This is the start of a busy week with RBA Governor Philip Lowe set to speak publicly for the first time since mid-December, while jobs data in Australia and inflation numbers in the US are set to move the markets. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Matt Sherwood from Perpetual Limited for more; plus hear from JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart on why the retailer may be offering further discounts as eToro's Josh Gilbert on the company's profit numbers.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - pink piggy bank, savinAgs, generic, money.jpg

SBS On the Money: Middle-aged households wipe excess savings

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

RBA lifts interest rates again, and hints at more to come

On the Money - interest, inflation (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Are global interest rates close to their peaks?

On the Money - retail property, property sales (AAP-SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Property prices fall fastest and hardest since 1980