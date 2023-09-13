SBS On the Money: Will the Apple iPhone's move to USB-C really make a difference?

After forcing its users to use its own charging technology, Apple is falling into line with other smartphone makers in adopting the use of UBS-C cables on its new iPhone 15. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Trevor Long from EFTM to find out more plus Francesco De Stradis from Ord Minnett on the day's market action including the latest Qantas saga.

