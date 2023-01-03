Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash

A damaged Helicopter is towed away on the Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Four people are dead and another 13 injured after two helicopters collided before one crashed into the Broadwater on the Gold Coast. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE
Published 3 January 2023 at 6:08pm
By Danielle Robertson
Source: SBS News
An investigation has begun into the fatal double helicopter crash on Queensland’s Gold Coast. Authorities are probing the moments leading up to the collision that caused the two aircraft to come down near the Sea World theme park killing at least four people and critically injuring several others. Police have confirmed that the pilot of one of the helicopters, and three passengers aged between 37 to 65, lost their lives.
