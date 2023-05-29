Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Seismic Sunday shakes Melburnians
Emergency services on scene after Betty’s Burgers on Chapel Street in Windsor was damaged following an earthquake, Melbourne, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. An earthquake has been reported in Victoria and tremors were felt across Melbourne and as far away as Canberra and Sydney. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Melbourne has been hit by the most powerful earthquake in the Victorian capital's surrounds for more than a century. There have been some reports of building damage around the 3.8 magnitude quake's epicentre northwest of the city.
Share