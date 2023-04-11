Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Senior Liberal quits front bench over Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Shadow Attorney-General Julian Leeser has resigned from the front bench after the Liberals resolved to oppose the Indigenous voice referendum. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI
The Liberal Party is in turmoil, as its spokesman for Indigenous Australians quits the opposition front bench. Julian Leeser - who is also Shadow Attorney-General, says he's at odds with the party's position to oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. His resignation coming days after fellow Liberal Ken Wyatt quit the Party, for the same reasons.
Share