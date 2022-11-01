Shanghai Disneyland visitors locked inside park after COVID-19 outbreak

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 30: People rest infront of the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images) Credit: Hu Chengwei/Getty Images
Published 1 November 2022 at 11:38am
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
It's known as the 'Happiest Place on Earth'. It's turned into a Halloween nightmare for visitors who are locked down inside Shanghai Disneyland, and told they couldn't leave until they returned a negative COVID-19 test. It's part of China's zero-COVID policy.
