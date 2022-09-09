SBS News In Depth

'She fostered peace and friendship worldwide' - tributes flow for the Queen

SBS News In Depth

Biden Pays His Respects Following the Death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

US President Joe Biden signs the condolence book with first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the British Embassy in Washington Source: AAP / Sipa USA/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2022 at 5:23pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News

Queen Elizabeth II was a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades. Around the globe, leaders have been paying tribute to her service and friendship. The United Nations General Assembly has observed a minute's silence in honour of the Queen.

Published 9 September 2022 at 5:23pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money

SBS On the Money: What happens to coins and banknotes with the Queen after her death?

Members of the public leave messages of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney

'Grief is the price we pay for love' - Australia pays tribute

Mourners on the statue at the front of Buckingham Balace

The death of the Queen - the world in mourning

Queen Elizabeth II death

A peaceful end to Queen Elizabeth's life of service