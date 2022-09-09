'She fostered peace and friendship worldwide' - tributes flow for the Queen

US President Joe Biden signs the condolence book with first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the British Embassy in Washington Source: AAP / Sipa USA/Sipa USA
Published 9 September 2022 at 5:23pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Queen Elizabeth II was a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades. Around the globe, leaders have been paying tribute to her service and friendship. The United Nations General Assembly has observed a minute's silence in honour of the Queen.
