Shoes from Auschwitz victims are a link to a nightmare in the past
The entrance to Auschwitz concentration camp with the sign 'Work sets you free' Source: Getty / Mirrorpix
The Nazi concentration camps set up by Hitler’s regime in World War Two are surely among the grimmest occurrences of the 20th century. One of the most notorious was Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Now the local museum has begun a two year project as an emotional testament of lives brutally cut short. And a warning - this story contains some graphic descriptions of conditions within concentration camps.
