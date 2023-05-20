Shoes from Auschwitz victims are a link to a nightmare in the past

The entrance to Auschwitz concentration camp with the sign 'Work sets you free'

The entrance to Auschwitz concentration camp with the sign 'Work sets you free' Source: Getty / Mirrorpix

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Nazi concentration camps set up by Hitler’s regime in World War Two are surely among the grimmest occurrences of the 20th century. One of the most notorious was Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Now the local museum has begun a two year project as an emotional testament of lives brutally cut short. And a warning - this story contains some graphic descriptions of conditions within concentration camps.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Japan G7 Summit

G7 aims to rein in risks from China, while Biden, Albanese sign clean energy pact

FEDERAL BUDGET 2014

Warning about 'side hustles' as tax time approaches

Age Discrimination Commissioner says it's too easy for older people to be abused financially

Lack of action on power of attorney system is 'a disgrace' - Age Discrimination Commissioner

The 'Lost in Space' robot in the Powerhouse Museum Sydney - could he replace your maths teacher (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Mathematicians say artificial intelligence just doesn't add up