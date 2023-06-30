Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Shooting of teen near Paris sees police mobilised to deal with riots
Riot police clash with protesters in Nanterre, near Paris Source: AAP / JULIEN MATTIA/EPA
Feelings of anger and mourning have taken hold all across France after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a traffic stop near Paris. A curfew has been set for one Paris region town and 40,000 police are expected to be deployed as violent riots triggered by the shooting are set to continue
