Should the RBA Governor resign and where now for rates?

Published 8 September 2022 at 6:25pm, updated an hour ago at 6:50pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
The Reserve Bank Governor has defended his leadership as he oversees the fastest lift in official interest rates in nearly 30 years despite earlier suggesting that rates would not rise until 2024. He's also implied the next rate rises may be smaller. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at his commentary at today's Anika Foundation address with Judo Bank Economic Advisor Warren Hogan. Plus Angus Geddes from Fat Prophets with the day on the markets.

