'Show the people pride and respect' - Native North Americans gather for Pow wow
Ceremonial dance at the Seminole tribe's pow wow in Florida Source: AP
Hundreds of Native American tribes have come together in the first annual Pow Wow since the COVID-19 pandemic. The three day festival included dance, costume and drumming competitions among the various participating tribes. It was the 50th time that the Seminole tribe have hosted the celebration in their home state of Florida and organisers have said that more than 200 tribes were represented at the gathering.
