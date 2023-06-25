Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Shrinking the world - could hypersonic air travel bring the world closer?
A British Airways Concorde on display at a museum in Surrey Source: SBS News / Allan Lee
What if you could fly to any airport in the world in just four hours? That's the promise of Destinus, a company working on a hypersonic plane project. But the Switzerland-based company isn't the only one trying to revive the Concorde; Boom Supersonic also announced some progress on its Overture aircraft at the Paris Air Show.
