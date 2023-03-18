Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Sick of waiting for a visa: Overseas PhD students give up on Australia
Hamed Pourazad had a scholarship for postgraduate study in Australia but gave up after waiting three years for a student visa that never arrived. (Supplied).jpg Source: Supplied
Hundreds of overseas PhD students planning to study in areas critical to Australia’s future economy are waiting as long as three-years to have their visas approved. Those impacted include people from countries such as Iran, China, India and Pakistan. Academics say they're frustrated by the wait times, with fully funded research on hold and students with grants stuck in limbo.
Share