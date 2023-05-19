Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Significance of Hiroshima venue not lost on G7 leaders
Leaders at the G7 summit pose for a group photo after laying wreaths at the cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima Source: AAP / Franck Robichon
The G7 summit is officially underway, with Japan's Prime Minister welcoming leaders to Hiroshima, and calling for frank and strategic discussions. China and Russia are already dominating the agenda, as is news the Ukrainian President will travel to be present at the summit
