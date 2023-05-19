Significance of Hiroshima venue not lost on G7 leaders

Leaders at the G7 summit pose for a group photo after laying wreaths at the cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima

Leaders at the G7 summit pose for a group photo after laying wreaths at the cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima Source: AAP / Franck Robichon

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The G7 summit is officially underway, with Japan's Prime Minister welcoming leaders to Hiroshima, and calling for frank and strategic discussions. China and Russia are already dominating the agenda, as is news the Ukrainian President will travel to be present at the summit

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Clare Nowland headshot.

Investigation launched after grandmother tasered in aged care facility

Milk banks provide premature infants with breast milk

Donated breast milk is 'liquid gold'

Looking after two injured possums in the vets van (AP).jpg

Looking after wounded wildlife - on the move

"Pokies" - Gambling in Australia

NSW Government cracks down on gambling - but is it enough?