Silence on the subs: Albanese keeps mum on AUKUS deal

India Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese wave to media during laters's ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 10, 2023. Australia is striving to strengthen security cooperation with India and also deepen economic and cultural ties, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Source: AAP / Manish Swarup/AP

Australia is working to cement its position in the Indo-Pacific - from reports of a highly-anticipated AUKUS submarine announcement, to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirming India as a 'top-tier' security partner. But those reports are angering China.

