'Simply about survival': ACTU wants a 7 per cent rise for the lowest-paid workers

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Treasurer Jim Chalmers supports an increase in the minimum wage but won't put a figure on it. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The trade union movement is calling for Australia's lowest paid workers to get a pay rise of 7 per cent. The unions want to see a significant increase to the minimum wage because high inflation is contributing to the cost of living crisis. Treasurer Jim Chalmers supports an increase but won't put a figure on it while others argue lifting the minimum wage could make things worse.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UNCLE ARCHIE ROACH STATE MEMORIAL

'Difficult' Indigenous elder gets apology over Obama snub

OTM - Generic, networks, technology (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Bank impersonation scams are rising, and becoming more sophisticated

MONIQUE RYAN BONE MARROW REGISTER PRESSER

Australia wants to recruit an extra 125,000 bone marrow donors

Boao Forum for Asia ready to open in Hainan

Relations with China in spotlight as country hosts major Asian economic forum