Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Simply about survival': ACTU wants a 7 per cent rise for the lowest-paid workers
Treasurer Jim Chalmers supports an increase in the minimum wage but won't put a figure on it. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The trade union movement is calling for Australia's lowest paid workers to get a pay rise of 7 per cent. The unions want to see a significant increase to the minimum wage because high inflation is contributing to the cost of living crisis. Treasurer Jim Chalmers supports an increase but won't put a figure on it while others argue lifting the minimum wage could make things worse.
Share