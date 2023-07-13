Slow boil for caged egg ban, but new standards agreed to

Egg Prices Plunge More Than 50% Since December Highs

A customer shops for eggs at a supermarket. Source: Getty / Brandon Bell

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A timeline on phasing out caged eggs in Australia has been put back to state and territory governments, after a meeting between the nation's agriculture ministers. But the ministers did agree to endorse new standards to improve welfare, that could see some caged farming methods phased out by 2036.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to SBS

Is domestic violence becoming a national crisis

Advocates say domestic violence is becoming a national crisis

Alison Hallworth suffered a stroke at the age of 44 )SBS).jpg

New drug potential game changer for stroke treatment

CHAU VAN KHAM PRESSER

'100% free': Activist returns home after four years in Vietnamese jail