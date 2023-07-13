Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Slow boil for caged egg ban, but new standards agreed to
A customer shops for eggs at a supermarket. Source: Getty / Brandon Bell
A timeline on phasing out caged eggs in Australia has been put back to state and territory governments, after a meeting between the nation's agriculture ministers. But the ministers did agree to endorse new standards to improve welfare, that could see some caged farming methods phased out by 2036.
