So 2022 nudged the inflation genie out of the bottle - what's next?

Like a genie out of the bottle, inflation is on the loose Source: Getty / Violetta Haas
Published 31 December 2022 at 7:30am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Armed with billions of dollars in savings built up during the pandemic, consumers went on a spending splurge in 2022 as restrictions were lifted around the world, and international borders reopened. But supply couldn’t keep up with demand - and then Russia invaded Ukraine.
