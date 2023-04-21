Solicitor-General backs the Voice to Parliament

Solicitor-General DR Stephen Donaghue QC says the Voice would 'enhance' government and won't pose a threat to democracy. Source: AAP / LUIS ASCUI/AAPIMAGE

The nation's lawyer has released his legal opinion on proposed changes to the Constitution, to enshrine a Voice to Parliament. Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue says the Voice would 'enhance' government, and won't pose any threat to democracy.

