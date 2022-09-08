Solomons leader to Australia - 'stop interfering'

Manasseh Sogavare, Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Source: AAP / Rick Rycroft/AP
Published 8 September 2022 at 7:43pm
By Stefan Armbruster, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
The Solomon Islands parliament has voted for a controversial law to amend its constitution and delay elections until 2024. As preparation for the 20-23 Pacific Games gets underway, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is accusing Australia of political meddling
Published 8 September 2022 at 7:43pm
By Stefan Armbruster, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Share