SBS News In Depth

Solomons leader to Australia - 'stop interfering'

SBS News In Depth

Manasseh Sogavare, Prime Minister of Solomon Islands

Manasseh Sogavare, Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Source: AAP / Rick Rycroft/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2022 at 7:43pm
By Stefan Armbruster, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

The Solomon Islands parliament has voted for a controversial law to amend its constitution and delay elections until 2024. As preparation for the 20-23 Pacific Games gets underway, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is accusing Australia of political meddling

Published 8 September 2022 at 7:43pm
By Stefan Armbruster, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus from the Poxviridae family that causes a pox-like disease

Five way split helps Monkeypox vaccine go further

Australian Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen reacts during the passing of the Climate Change Bill

Passed - The Government's climate bill goes through

OTM-Reserve Bank (AAP-SBS).jpg

Should the RBA Governor resign and where now for rates?

Men aged 25 to 44 were foiund to be most at risk from suicide

A question that could save a life