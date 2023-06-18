South Africa's President urges Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia: Presidents of Russia and South Africa meet in St Petersburg

RUSSIA, ST PETERSBURG - JUNE 17, 2023: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa meet for talks at Constantine Palace. Ramil Sitdikov/POOL/TASS/Sipa USA Source: AAP / TASS/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Vladimir Putin the war in Ukraine must end. He made the comments as he met with President Putin in St Petersburg as part of a peace mission with six other African nations.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Researcher Dr James Ellis of Imperial College London (AP).png

Take a breath - and detect cancer early

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 17 June 2023

XXVI St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023 at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center (CEC).

Putin says nuclear weapons are stationed in Belarus

Korey Gunnis has always held a love for the ocean (SBS).jpg

Making the ocean more accessible for people with disability