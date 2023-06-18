Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
South Africa's President urges Putin to end war in Ukraine
RUSSIA, ST PETERSBURG - JUNE 17, 2023: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa meet for talks at Constantine Palace. Ramil Sitdikov/POOL/TASS/Sipa USA Source: AAP / TASS/Sipa USA
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Vladimir Putin the war in Ukraine must end. He made the comments as he met with President Putin in St Petersburg as part of a peace mission with six other African nations.
Share