South Australian economy hit by flooding

A levee holds the river back from a riverside campsite in South Australia Source: SBS News
Published 27 December 2022 at 1:01pm
By Peta Doherty, Danielle Robertson, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The Murray River has peaked at the South Australian border but authorities say towns downstream should remain on high alert. The flooding has hit the local economy hard.
