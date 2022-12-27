SBS News In Depth

South Australian economy hit by flooding

SBS News In Depth

A levee holds the river back from a riverside campsite in South Australia (SBS).jpg

A levee holds the river back from a riverside campsite in South Australia Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2022 at 1:01pm
By Peta Doherty, Danielle Robertson, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

The Murray River has peaked at the South Australian border but authorities say towns downstream should remain on high alert. The flooding has hit the local economy hard.

Published 27 December 2022 at 1:01pm
By Peta Doherty, Danielle Robertson, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Blizzard in Buffalo

Worst blizzard in nearly half a century in the US

The ruined bridge on the road to Kreminna

Ukraine talks of peace but Russia claims to have become more powerful

Ciabatta bread from Italy

The unexpected history of ciabatta bread

Alzheimers and dementia research

A new virus challenge for health professionals and hope for new treatments as 2022 draws to a close