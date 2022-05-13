SBS News In Depth

Spain considering becoming the first in Europe to offer women paid menstrual leave

Menstruation products in UK supermarket

File photo dated 21/02/20 of sanitary products in a supermarket. The tampon tax has been abolished as VAT on women's sanitary products was slashed to zero.. Issue date: Friday January 1, 2021. Chancellor Rishi Sunak had committed to ending the widely unpopular tax on tampons and pads in the March Budget. See PA story POLITICS Tampon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Source: Jane Barlow/PA

Published 13 May 2022 at 1:54pm
By Amy Hall, Stephanie Corsetti
A proposal in Spain could cement the country as the first in Europe to offer women three paid days of menstrual leave, if they have severe period pain. The idea has triggered wider debate about how workplaces handle this health issue.
