Spain's general election plunges the country into political limbo

spain_elections_b_111121_getty_373723046

Spain Elections 2023 - Getty

With no clear winner emerging in a close finish to Spain's general elections, the country has been plunged into political uncertainty. The opposition centre-right People’s Party had 136 seats in parliament while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’ ruling Socialists had 122 seats. Both were short of the 176 seats needed to govern. Jose Javier Olivas - senior political science researcher at UNED University in Madrid explains what it all means to Janice Peterson

