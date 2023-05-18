Sports back 'yes' vote in the Indigenous voice referendum

AFL SIR DOUG NICHOLLS ROUND LAUNCH

Keidean and Blake Coleman from the Brisbane Lions and Malcolm Rosas Jnr and Sean Lemmens of the Gold Coast Suns at the launch of the AFL Indigenous Round Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The AFL has announced it will back a 'yes' vote in the Indigenous voice referendum. The AFL said it had taken a yes stance after many discussions and consultation with clubs, staff, players and its own Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advisory council.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Floods hit northern Italy

Rescue effort underway in northern Italy - thousands evacuated

Former Victorian Premier Steve Bracks

Steve Bracks to recieve rare honour from Timor L'este government

WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas in Geneva

New report warns of global temperature rise

Volodymyr Selenskyj, President of Ukraine

Iceland summit launches register of Russian damages in Ukraine