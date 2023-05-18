Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Sports back 'yes' vote in the Indigenous voice referendum
Keidean and Blake Coleman from the Brisbane Lions and Malcolm Rosas Jnr and Sean Lemmens of the Gold Coast Suns at the launch of the AFL Indigenous Round Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND
The AFL has announced it will back a 'yes' vote in the Indigenous voice referendum. The AFL said it had taken a yes stance after many discussions and consultation with clubs, staff, players and its own Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advisory council.
Share