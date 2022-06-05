Star studded concert marks day three of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
The words 'Thank You Ma'am' were illuminated over Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert (AAP)
Published 5 June 2022 at 1:10pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Celebrations have continued for a third day in the UK and across the world for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The festivities have included a star-studded concert in London, and the release of a humorous video showing the Queen having tea with another British icon - Paddington Bear.
