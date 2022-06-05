SBS News In Depth

Star studded concert marks day three of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

SBS News In Depth

The words 'Thank You Ma'am' were illuminated over Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert (AAP)

The words 'Thank You Ma'am' were illuminated over Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2022 at 1:10pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Tags

Celebrations have continued for a third day in the UK and across the world for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The festivities have included a star-studded concert in London, and the release of a humorous video showing the Queen having tea with another British icon - Paddington Bear.

Published 5 June 2022 at 1:10pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Sydney businessman James Spenceley (supplied)

The Australian businessmen who buys and delivers ambulances to Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth II on a video call with recipients of the Australian of the Year Awards, including Dylan Alcott (Buckingham Palace - AAP).jpg

The Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations continue in London and at home

Timor Leste's President Jose Ramos Horta greets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Dili (AAP)

Chinese Foreign Minister in Timor-Leste on last stop of Pacific diplomatic blitz

Authorities temporarily close Hong Kong's Victoria Park where a candlelight vigil used to be held to commemorate Tiananmen Square (AAP)

33 years since China's Tiananmen Square massacre