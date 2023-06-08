Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Stay indoors' - Wildfires smoke affects US and Canada
New York city skylines during bad air quality because smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind Source: AAP / Lev Radin/Sipa USA
It's a sight that Sydneysiders got used to during the massive bushfires of the summer of 2019-2020: thick, orange smog blanketing the harbour city, blocking out the sun. The same phenomenon is now happening on the east coasts of the United States and Canada as hundreds of wildfires burn out of control in Canada.
