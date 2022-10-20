Street Child World Cup celebrates homeless and refugee children

Team Uganda won silver at the 2022 Street Child Football World Cup Source: Twitter
Published 20 October 2022 at 4:56pm
By Danielle Robertson
Source: SBS News
Every four years, the Street Child Football World Cup sees teams compete to raise awareness for some of the world's most vulnerable children and this year, 28 teams representing 24 countries took part in the tournament in Qatar, ahead of November's FIFA World Cup.
