Strikes bring UK to a halt as winter sets in

Only pigeons on the empty platforms at strike-hit Paddington station in London Source: AAP / James Manning
Published 14 December 2022 at 10:26am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
A fresh round of rail strikes across the U-K are causing major disruptions in the run-up to Christmas. As more sectors join the sweeping industrial action to battle the rising cost of living, December is set to see the most missed working days in a month since 1989.
Published 14 December 2022 at 10:26am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Share