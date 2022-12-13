SBS News In Depth

Strikes bring UK to a halt as winter sets in

Only pigeons on the empty platforms at strike-hit Paddington station in London

Source: AAP / James Manning

Published 14 December 2022 at 10:26am
By Brooke Young
A fresh round of rail strikes across the U-K are causing major disruptions in the run-up to Christmas. As more sectors join the sweeping industrial action to battle the rising cost of living, December is set to see the most missed working days in a month since 1989.

