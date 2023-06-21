Suburban homeowners under increasing pressure from rate rises

HOUSING MARKET STOCK

Houses at Glen Iris in Melbourne Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Banks are predicting at least one or two more rate increases as the Reserve Bank of Australia continues its efforts to mitigate inflation. In some outer fringe suburbs where property supply is rising and house prices are falling, this could lead to substantial financial difficulty for homeowners. There is concern this could cause an increase in the rate of forced sales in these areas.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ebrahim Obeiszadeh (SBS).jpg

Hotel immigration detention policy to change following Commissioner's critical report

Author Katherine Brabon (Credit Marcin Wojcik).jpeg

Literature grants help Australian authors publish overseas

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Regional telco tie-up blocked & retail abuse laws introduced

SENATE ESTIMATES

'Every avenue': Jacqui Lambie vows to continue Afghan war crimes fight