Survey surprise - some are happier after COVID than before

Post-COVID, young people in Vietnam are taking better care of their mental health

Post-COVID, young people in Vietnam are taking better care of their mental health

Published 26 October 2022 at 3:36pm
By Stephanie Hegarty
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
We're used to medical experts telling us how badly the Coronavirus pandemic affected our mental health. And for many - who became ill themselves, who lost a loved one, or who are now financially worse off - that is true. But a new survey reveals that one in three feel better now, than they did before the pandemic.

