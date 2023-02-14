Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Survivors still being rescued in Türkiye as concerns grow over missing aid for Syria
Aftermath of the earthquake in the city of Jenderes, northwestern Syria Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto
The EU Parliament has paid tribute to the earthquake victims with the number of fatalities reaching over 35,000 across Türkiye and Syria. The UN says 7,600 people are injured in northwest Syria but there are concerns international assistance has been too slow to reach that area.
