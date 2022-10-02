Sydney prepares for a finals sporting spectacle

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Sydney prepares for a finals sporting spectaclePlay00:59SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (919.5KB)Published 2 October 2022 at 4:21pmSource: SBS News .Published 2 October 2022 at 4:21pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCyber Security Minister asks Optus to step upPlanned Monash hospital upgrade in VictoriaWorksafe inquiry into Hawks indigenous players concernsEight fans kicked out of Australia Cup final