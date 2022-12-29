SBS News In Depth

Syria's olive oil industry sees signs of recovery

A worker operates a machine to produce olive oil at an oil factory in Hama, Syria

A worker operates a machine to produce olive oil at an oil factory in Hama, Syria Source: Getty / Xinhua News Agency

Published 30 December 2022 at 7:30am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Syria's olive oil industry is beginning to recover from 11 years of war. Where once Syrian olive oil exports were ranked fourth in the world, the industry has suffered due to the sanctions placed on the country. Olive oil has become very expensive to produce, and farmers are calling for the easing of sanctions

