SBS News In Depth

Talks held to de-escalate tensions between Kosovo and Serbia

SBS News In Depth

BELGIUM NATO KOSOVO DIPLOMACY

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) welcomes Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti (R) ahead of their meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels. Source: AAP / OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2022 at 1:08pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have been inflamed after the Kosovar government took measures forbidding the use of Serbian official identification on its territory. The two governments are meeting in Brussels with leaders of the European Union and NATO in a bid to de-escalate the situation.

Published 18 August 2022 at 1:08pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Waterdrops on window glass with colourful background .

Using air to help solve water shortages around the world

Bunjalung man David Williams got his Aunty to sign him up for the Navy, aged 18 - and he didn't tell his mother

Recognition at last for Indigenous soldiers who served in Vietnam

People gather at Marikana during the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre

Victims of South Africa's Marikana massacre are still waiting for justice

Thylacinus cynocephalus, thylacine

Extinct no more - scientists try to bring the Tasmanian Tiger back to life