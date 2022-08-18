Talks held to de-escalate tensions between Kosovo and Serbia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) welcomes Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti (R) ahead of their meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels. Source: AAP / OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA
Published 18 August 2022 at 1:08pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have been inflamed after the Kosovar government took measures forbidding the use of Serbian official identification on its territory. The two governments are meeting in Brussels with leaders of the European Union and NATO in a bid to de-escalate the situation.
Published 18 August 2022 at 1:08pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Share