Taser incident prompts concerns over treatment of dementia-affected aged-care residents

Nurse or home caregiver and senior woman holding hands at home

How are dementia-affected residents treated in aged care environments? Source: Getty / FG Trade/Getty Images

The tasering of 95-year-old Clare Nowland at a regional New South Wales nursing home has shocked the community. While an investigation into the incident is underway, there are also larger questions being asked about how dementia-affected residents are treated in aged care.

