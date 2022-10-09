SBS News In Depth

Tax cuts takes centre stage and a move to ban fundraising from parliament

SBS News In Depth

accounting,account

The stage-three tax cuts are the final phase of the Morrison government’s three-step plan to reform Australia’s tax system. Source: Moment RF / krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2022 at 2:24pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

The federal government is being pressed to categorically rule out any changes to legislated tax cuts which are due to come into effect in 2024. While political fundraisers at Parliament House are to be abolished in the lead up to the federal budget.

Published 9 October 2022 at 2:24pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia Ukraine

Blast hits major bridge linking Russia to Crimea

Biden Marijuana

Joe Biden pardons federal weed possession convictions

Lakshmi Rajendran is a 17-year-old attending high school in Sydney’s west

More students losing sleep over final year exams

Hamdi Yusuf, a malnourished child, is held by her mother in Dollow, Somalia

Famine in Somalia - how an Islamist insurgency is making it worse