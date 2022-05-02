Tennis players criticise Wimbledon's decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Tennis players criticise Wimbledon's decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian players from the tournamentPlay01:06EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.01 MB)Published 2 May 2022 at 5:02pmTags .Published 2 May 2022 at 5:02pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesTasmanian Greens launch election campaign in HobartEvacuations have begun of bombed-out steel plant in Ukraine Inclusion survey finds mixed results about sense of belongingGreek community calls for a Sydney metro station to be named after Indigenous ANZAC