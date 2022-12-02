Territory Rights Bill paves way for assisted dying to be legalised in Australian territories
Greens and cross benchers celebrate after the vote on the Territory Rights Bill in the Senate chamber. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
Published 2 December 2022 at 1:53pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
A 25 year ban on legislating euthanasia in Australian territories has been lifted. All of the states have already legalised the practice or will by next year, and the debate has highlighted legislative discrepancies between jurisdictions.
Published 2 December 2022 at 1:53pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Share