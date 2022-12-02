SBS News In Depth

Territory Rights Bill paves way for assisted dying to be legalised in Australian territories

SBS News In Depth

TERRITORY RIGHTS BILL SENATE

Greens and cross benchers celebrate after the vote on the Territory Rights Bill in the Senate chamber. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:53pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News

A 25 year ban on legislating euthanasia in Australian territories has been lifted. All of the states have already legalised the practice or will by next year, and the debate has highlighted legislative discrepancies between jurisdictions.

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:53pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Japan's Takuma Asano knocks the ball with his head and Spain's Dani Carvajal is behind him during play

Two of European football's big powers are out of the World Cup

SBS football analyst and former Socceroo Craig Foster (SBS).png

FIFA World Cup Matchday 13 preview with Craig Foster

A Medibank sign in Brisbane this year with customers at glass doors

Further leaks of Medibank data on the dark web

(left) An asylum seeker from Myanmar lying on a bed with her (right) son

Improving health systems for refugee patients