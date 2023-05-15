Thailand's ruling party is out - but who is in?

Thai poll station officials count votes at a polling station

Thai poll station officials count votes Source: Getty / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The general election in Thailand has resulted in a strong defeat for the ruling party of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, potentially meaning the end of his decade-long rule. But although the two opposition parties have made impressive results, they will have to enter a coalition if they want to topple the ruler and the military government that supports him.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Supporters waves flags as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivers a speech in Ankara, Türkiye

Turkiye appears headed for run-off election

PLATYPUS STUDY

Platypus returns to national park after conservation effort

Black soldier flies in green lab tube - Reuters.jpg

More research needed on the future of insect farming

Eurovision 2023

Sweden's Loreen has won Eurovision for a second time