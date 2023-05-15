Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Thailand's ruling party is out - but who is in?
Thai poll station officials count votes Source: Getty / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
The general election in Thailand has resulted in a strong defeat for the ruling party of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, potentially meaning the end of his decade-long rule. But although the two opposition parties have made impressive results, they will have to enter a coalition if they want to topple the ruler and the military government that supports him.
