'The best time': Intergenerational playgroups bring joy to older and younger Australians alike
Bill Barker says the playgroup sessions make him feel joyful. Source: SBS News / Rayane Tamer
It's a confronting statistic - close to half of those in aged care homes across Australia show signs of depression. In an effort to address community isolation, some facilities are adopting a novel approach to social interactions - inviting children's playgroups to come and spend some time with residents.
