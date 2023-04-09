'The best time': Intergenerational playgroups bring joy to older and younger Australians alike

Bill Barker holds little Charlie in his arms and talks to him.

Bill Barker says the playgroup sessions make him feel joyful. Source: SBS News / Rayane Tamer

It's a confronting statistic - close to half of those in aged care homes across Australia show signs of depression. In an effort to address community isolation, some facilities are adopting a novel approach to social interactions - inviting children's playgroups to come and spend some time with residents.

