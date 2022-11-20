SBS News In Depth

The COP-27 climate summit could be extended yet again over issue of a 'loss and damage' fund

SBS News In Depth

Germany COP27 Climate Summit

Pollution rises from the BASF chemical plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Source: AP / Michael Probst/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2022 at 6:48pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

Talks were due to end over a day ago, but now some western states have re-opened the discussion on 'loss and damage'. It's been one of the most contentious issues of this COP-27 climate summit.

Published 20 November 2022 at 6:48pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
The COP-27 climate summit could be extended yet again over issue of a 'loss and damage' fund.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Human rights lawyer Arif Hussein November 20 2022 SBS.jpg

A major hurdle removed for Afghan refugees seeking to bring their family members to Australia

Coach Sear-Shaeer Karimi at Street Football Tournament - November 20 2022 SBS .png

Migrants and refugees in Sydney have taken part in the annual Street Football World Cup

ANTHONY ALBANESE APEC THAILAND

Australia shouldn't expect immediate lift to China trade sanctions, Anthony Albanese warns

Newly qualified audiometrist Margaret Murray, 53, from Albury with her niece Tegan (SBS).jpg

The Indigenous hearing program that aims to end a ‘shameful crisis’