The COP-27 climate summit could be extended yet again over issue of a 'loss and damage' fund.
Pollution rises from the BASF chemical plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Source: AP / Michael Probst/AP
Published 20 November 2022 at 6:48pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Talks were due to end over a day ago, but now some western states have re-opened the discussion on 'loss and damage'. It's been one of the most contentious issues of this COP-27 climate summit.
