The curious case of a suspected Chinese spy balloon detected in the US
A high altitude balloon floats over Montana. The US is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. Credit: Larry Mayer/AP
A Chinese balloon flying over United States air space has led to a dramatic increase in diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing. The US says it's a spy surveillance craft - but Beijing says it's a weather research device that got lost.
