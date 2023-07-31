The dangers of smoke, ahead of a new bushfire season

Smoke haze from bushfires blankets the CBD in Sydney in December 2019 Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT

The catastrophic bushfires affecting North America, Europe and China are a chilling reminder of the Black Summer of 2019-2020 in Australia. With forecasts of a dangerous bushfire season ahead for this country, medical experts are warning of the dangers from smoke which blanketed many parts of Australia during that summer.

